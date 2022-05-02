NURTW Crisis: Lagos CP Meets MC Oluomo And Istijabah, Reads Riot Act

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Abiodun Alabi, has met with two factional transport leaders in the state – Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo; and Azeez Abiola, aka Istijabah.

The meeting was confirmed in a statement issued on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin.

He said the CP warned that anyone person found causing trouble anywhere within the state would be arrested and made to face the law.

“The warning has become imperative following incessant clashes, fracas and malicious damage to the property recently experienced in some parts of Lagos State mostly linked to the issues surrounding the management of motor parks within the state,” the statement partly read.

According to the police spokesman, Alabi separately met MC Oluomo and Istijabah in his office where “he admonished them to prevail on their teeming followers to act within the confines of the law, is poised to ensure the security currently being enjoyed in Lagos State remains intact”.

“In line with this stance, all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and tactical commanders have been directed to deal decisively with anyone found instigating or causing a breach of peace within their respective areas of responsibility,” the statement added.

This is even as the police boss assured Lagosians to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation.

MC Oluomo, formerly Lagos NURTW Chairman, has been in a conflict with Istijabah, the state chairman of the Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria, an affiliate union of NURTW.