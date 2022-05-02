PHOTOS: Muslims In Abuja Flood Praying Ground For Eid-El-Fitr

Muslims in Nigeria on Monday joined their counterparts around the world to mark the Eid-El-Fitr – signalling the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

The event is quite different this year from those of 2020 and 2021 which were celebrated lowkey amid measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Eid-El-Fitr means “festival of breaking the fast” and celebrations would normally begin, depending on the sighting of the moon.

This year’s celebration coincides with the commemoration of the annual international Workers’ Day, and many would have expected the government to declare three days as public holidays.

The photos below capture some of the highlights of the Eid-el-Fitr prayer held at one of the praying grounds in the Federal Capital Territory.