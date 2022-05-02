Police Arrest Four Suspected Cultists During Night Meeting In Ogun

Four suspected cultists have been arrested in Ogun State during a night meeting at a hideout behind Eleja Primary school, Igbo-Ewe area of Ilaro, police authorities said on Monday.

In a statement on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspects are members of the Aiye cult group said to have killed one Segun Onifade on April 20.

Prior to their arrest, they have been on the wanted list of the Ogun State Police Command. They were nabbed following information received by policemen at Ilaro divisional headquarters that they were holding a secret meeting.

“Upon the information, the DPO Ilaro Division, CSP Olayemi Jacob mobilized his men and moved to the scene where four of the suspects namely; Samson Jacob a.k.a Cybog, Iyanu Kazeem Akande a.k.a Omo Iyami, Adebayo Adeoluwa a.k.a Dudu and Yusuf Adelakun were arrested,” the police spokesman said.

Items recovered from them include two cut-to-size locally made pistols, four live cartridges, one battle axe, five different handsets, assorted charms, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and one unregistered red Bajaj motorcycle.

On his part, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Lanre Bankole, ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Anti-Cultists Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

The police boss also directed that the war against cultism and other violent crime must be sustained so as to make the state a peaceful place for all to live.