2023: Fayemi Joins Presidential Race, Unveils Agenda

Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi will formally throw his hat in the ring to contest the position of President of the country on Wednesday in Abuja.

As indicated in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, the Wednesday’s declaration, tagged “Unveiling My Nigeria Agenda”, is the climax of the Governor’s extensive consultations across the geo-political zones in the last six weeks.

“Dr Fayemi, had after discussing his plan to run for the number one office with President Muhammadu Buhari last month, sought counsel, guidance and support from traditional and political leaders across states in the federation” the statement read.

The governor had touched a number of places to meet with key traditional rulers, political actors and statesmen ahead of the declaration.

“Remarkably, Dr Fayemi kick-started the consultation in Owo, Ondo State, where he met with the Olowo of Owo, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye. Owo is renowned as the seat of progressive politics in the country, being the birth place of the defunct Action Group (AG) led by the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo” Oyebode noted.

Others consulted by Fayemi included Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, elder stateman Chief Olu Falae, the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe; the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar and some state governors.