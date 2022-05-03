2023 Presidency: Wike Meets Masari, PDP Delegates In Katsina

The Executive Governor of Rivers State and Presidential aspirant in the forthcoming 2023 General Elections, Nyesom Wike on Tuesday visited Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State and PDP delegates in the state to seek their support.

His visit is coming ahead of the PDP National convention scheduled to hold on May 28 and 29, 2022.

On arrival at the General Muhammadu Buhari Government House, Katsina, Governor Wike said the visit was to formally inform and seek Governor Masari’s support in line with his intention to run for the Office of the President of Nigeria come 2023.

Read Also: [2023] Fayemi Joins Presidential Race, Unveils Agenda

Masari while responding, appealed to politicians across the country to play politics in such a way that the nation and political processes will survive “otherwise nobody will survive”.

According to him, most of the political actors in Katsina are products of the PDP.

Masari further appreciated the role played by Wike in not allowing the IPOB to penetrate Rivers State during the most difficult IPOB period, adding that he has also contributed immensely to the development of the political process in Nigeria.

“It’s gratifying to God to see people like Wike and one other Rivers State indigene contesting for the office of the president which shows that the country is becoming united”, he added.