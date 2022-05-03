Army Chief Visits Sokoto, Asks Troops To Eliminate Bandits

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has charged troops of the operation Hadarin Daji operating in the North-West region to eliminate, terrorists and all criminals element operating in the region.

Yahaya gave the charge in Sokoto on Tuesday where he had lunch with troops in Isa Local Government as part of Eid-El-Fitr celebration with the troops.

He had earlier performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Nigeria Army Forward Base Operating Base located in Isa local government area of Sokoto State.

The eastern flank of Sokoto State has been an epic centre for banditry activities that has caused the destruction of lives and property.

Military and other security agencies have been involved in many operations in the area that have helped in restoring normalcy in many communities affected by the activities of terrorists operating in the region.

But the army chief said there is the need for a forward operating base is necessary so as to bring closer the men and officers of the Army.

When completed, Yahaya stated that the the base will serve Isa, Sabon Birni local government areas and some part of Zamfara State.

According to him, Isa is strategic is the fight against terrorists and bandits operating in the region.

Yahaya also used the opportunity to pay a courtesy call on Sokoto state governor and the Sultan of Sokoto.