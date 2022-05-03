Gunmen Reportedly Attack Chibok

Gunmen have reportedly attacked Kautikari, a local ward in Chibok local government of Borno State.

Local officials in Chibok, who spoke to the press in anonymity, confirmed that gunshots were heard around Kautikari at about 6:00 pm on Tuesday.

According to the eyewitnesses, the sounds continued for almost an hour before a military re-enforcement was seen heading towards the village under attack.

There are no details of the attack at this moment, but the military is reportedly engaging the criminals.

This attack comes months after gunmen attacked three communities: Kawtakare, Korohuma, and Pemi in the Local Government Area.

Four persons were reported killed and 110 buildings were burnt in the attack.

Chairman of Chibok Local Government Area, Umar Ibrahim while briefing Governor Babagana Zulum who visited days after the attack, said 24 people were also abducted.

Chibok community first came into the limelight in 2014 after Boko Haram insurgents attacked a Government Girls Secondary School in the community, and abducted over 200 school girls.

While some managed to escape from their abductors and others were rescued through government interventions, many remain unaccounted for.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, earlier today visited the state where he met with Governor Zulum and later embarked on a field mission where he met families affected by the Boko Haram conflict ravaging the region for more than 12 years.

Guterres is expected to meet President Muhammadu Buhari and other top government officials on Wednesday.