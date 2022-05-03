Fire Guts INEC LG Office In Zamfara

Fire has gutted one of the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Zamfara State.

The affected facility is the office of the electoral umpire in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of the state, locals said.

Neither the Zamfara State Police Command nor the INEC authorities in the state have confirmed the incident or if there was any casualty, as of the time of this report.

The INEC’s Head of Voters’ Education and Publicity in Zamfara State could not be reached as efforts to do so were unsuccessful.

Recounting how the incident occurred, residents told Channels Television that the fire started at about 9pm on Monday and razed almost the entire building.

They stated that although firefighters arrive at the scene in good time to put out the fire, their efforts were unsuccessful as a result of the lack of water in their tank.

While the cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained, an eyewitness told Channels Television via telephone on Tuesday that nothing was removed from the burnt INEC office.