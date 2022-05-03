Insecurity Linked To Nigeria’s Failure To Invest In Human Capacity Building – Peter Obi

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi says banditry attacks and other insecurity challenges across the country are a form of revenge on Nigeria for neglecting to invest in human capacity building for several years.

Peter Obi who is a Presidential Aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party was speaking during a meeting with delegates at the Rivers State party Secretariat in Port Harcourt.

He believes that what Nigeria is suffering is a cumulative effect of many years of leadership failure and if nothing is done fast, the country could be classified as a failed state.

Read Also: [Zoning] Avoid Self-Inflicted Crises Before General Elections, Akeredolu Tells APC

According to him, a country that suffers a high level of insecurity and cannot manage its economy properly is already experiencing some signs of a failed state.

The presidential aspirant also raised alarm over the level of out-of-school children and unemployment rate, which he says has reached a crisis situation.

For Peter Obi, these factors will deepen the country’s security and socio-economic challenges if not contained now.

To solve this myriad of problems, the former Anambra State Governor says Nigeria must without delay reduce drastically its rate of consumption.

He says the country he dreams to rule over will invest its resources; whether generated internally or borrowed, into production and other capital investments with the potential for high return on investment.