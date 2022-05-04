APC Extends Sale Of Nomination Forms To May 10

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) on Wednesday extended the party’s sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the 2023 General Elections to Tuesday, May 10, 2022.



This was disclosed in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr. Felix Morka, on Wednesday.

According to Morka in a revised timetable issued by the APC National Organising Secretary, H.E. Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, the last day for submission of completed forms and accompanying documents is now Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Also, Congresses to elect Local Government Area (LGA), State and National Delegates will now be held from Thursday, 12th May to Saturday, 14th May, 2022.

The party began its sale of forms on April 24th.

Presidential hopefuls are expected to pay N100 million while those for governorship will pay N50 million.