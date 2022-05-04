Buhari Condemns ‘Barbaric, Alien’ Murder Of Soldiers In Imo  

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday condemned the murder of two soldiers in Imo state by gunmen.

Suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra beheaded an army couple — Gloria Matthew and Audu Linus — who were on their way to fulfil their traditional wedding rites on Saturday.

In a statement issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari described the killing of the soldiers as barbaric and alien.

“On behalf of the government and the entire nation, President Muhammadu Buhari expresses deep condolences to the Nigerian Army and the families of Master Warrant Officer Audu Linus and his partner, Private Gloria Mathew, who were beheaded after being shot by the terrorist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Saturday as confirmed by the Nigerian Army,” the statement partly read.

“The corpses were inhumanely treated and gleefully posted on social media platforms. The President joins fellow citizens in expressing a deep sense of shock and condemns the barbarism of the perpetrators of this unfortunate incident, and similar acts of violence against law enforcement agents, describing it as alien to all cultures and civilisations.”

The President described the incident as unacceptable, adding that he has directed security agencies to “do their utmost in apprehending the perpetrators of these barbaric acts and bring them to justice”.

This is even as he asked community leaders to “speak with one voice, to show that the entire country is one against this cruel and barbaric act of violence”.