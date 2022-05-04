Advertisement

Come Back Kings Real Madrid Beat Man City, Reach Champions League Final

Updated May 4, 2022

Real Madrid’s French forward Karim Benzema (C) celebrates with Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior (L) and Real Madrid’s Brazilian defender Eder Militao after scoring his team’s third goal during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 4, 2022.
Karim Benzema scored an extra-time penalty as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Manchester City 3-1 in the second leg and set up a Champions League final against Liverpool.

City appeared to be heading to a second successive final when Riyad Mahrez put them two goals ahead in the tie with 17 minutes left, but Rodrygo struck twice in the 90th and 91st minutes to force extra time.

Benzema nervelessly slotted home his 15th goal of this season’s Champions League from the spot after he was fouled by Ruben Dias, sending the 13-time European champions through 6-5 on aggregate to the final in Paris on May 28.

