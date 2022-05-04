Level Of Tax Evasion In Nigeria Is Scandalous – Fayemi

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has said the level of tax evasion in Nigeria is scandalous.

The governor said this when he made an appearance on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

He made the comments just hours after he officially declared his intentions to run for president.

Fayemi lamented that “rich hardly pay taxes” and so if he is elected, he will ensure that the rich pay more taxes.

Former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, also shares the same sentiments.

Addressing members of the press on Wednesday in Abuja, after he declared his intention to run for the seat of the President, Oshiomhole said he will appropriately tax the rich to provide amenities for the poor.

“It is in the interest of the rich to pay that tax so they can enjoy their wealth,” he said saying that he will purchase the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination and expression of interest forms in the next few hours.