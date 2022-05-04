Advertisement

Level Of Tax Evasion In Nigeria Is Scandalous – Fayemi

Channels Television  
Updated May 4, 2022
Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi speaks during an interview on Channels TV’s Hard Copy in Abuja on March 19, 2021.

 

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has said the level of tax evasion in Nigeria is scandalous.

The governor said this when he made an appearance on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

He made the comments just hours after he officially declared his intentions to run for president.

Read Also: 2023: Oshiomhole Joins Presidential Race, Vows To Tax The Rich Appropriately

Fayemi lamented that “rich hardly pay taxes” and so if he is elected, he will ensure that the rich pay more taxes.

Former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, also shares the same sentiments.

Addressing members of the press on Wednesday in Abuja, after he declared his intention to run for the seat of the President, Oshiomhole said he will appropriately tax the rich to provide amenities for the poor.

“It is in the interest of the rich to pay that tax so they can enjoy their wealth,” he said saying that he will purchase the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination and expression of interest forms in the next few hours.

 



More on Politics

Jigawa Governor, Mohammed Badaru Purchases APC Presidential Form

My Agenda For Women If Elected President In 2023 – Fayemi

2023: Oshiomhole Joins Presidential Race, Vows To Tax The Rich Appropriately

Reps To Intervene In Farah Dagogo’s Arrest, Arraignment

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV