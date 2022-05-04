PHOTOS: UN Secretary-General Lays Wreath To Honour Victims Of UN House Bombing

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres on Wednesday, laid a wreath in honor of victims of the 2011 bomb blast at the UN House in Abuja.

The incident occurred when a car explosion rocked the United Nations House, killing at least 20 persons and leaving over 60 others injured.

After his visit to the UN House, Guterres proceeded to the state house where he met with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari said his conversation with Guterres centred on the need to ensure peaceful and democratic elections as well as the robust participation of women and young people in all areas.

He also thanked the UN boss for the visit, stressing that it came at a time when the world is focussing on the Russia/Ukraine crisis. Buhari also believes that the visit underscores the assurance that the world is with Nigeria.

The UN chief had arrived in Nigeria on Tuesday and also visited Borno State where he proposed the reintegration of repentant terrorists. This, he said, is key to the restoration of peace in the North East region.

“The best thing we can do for peace is to reintegrate those, that in a moment of despair, became terrorists but want to become now citizens and to contribute to the well-being of their brothers and sisters,” he told a gathering at an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp.