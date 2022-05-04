Police Suspect Ritual Killing As Young Lady Dies In Hotel

The police in Ebonyi State have confirmed the death of a young lady, Ugochi Nworie. They said preliminary investigations showed that she may have been raped to death or killed for ritual purposes as her hands were tied.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday in Abakaliki, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Loveth Odah, said investigations are on to uncover the immediate and remote circumstances that led to the untimely death of the young lady.

The deceased was said to have lodged in an Abakaliki hotel in the company of some young men.

The police, however, assured the general public that the command will carry out a thorough investigation, to get to the root of the matter to apprehend the culprits and bring them to book.