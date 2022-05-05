15 Killed In Katsina Boat Mishap

Fifteen people have been killed after a boat capsized at a section of river site located at Mai’adua Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The incident according to an eyewitness occurred on Wednesday at about 11:00 pm when the canoe conveying an undisclosed number of passengers capsized which in effect led to the death of fifteen people on board.

To this end, funeral prayers have been conducted for the victims on Thursday at about 7:30 am at Tsabu town in Mai’adua LGA of the state.

The State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ya’u Umar Gwajo-Gwajo was among the dignitaries that attended the funeral service of the victims.

He used the opportunity to compensate the families of the deceased.