2023: ACF Warns Southern Politicians Against Intimidation, Says North Entitled To Contest

The leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has condemned the use of threats and intimidation by some southern politicians to demand the zoning of the presidency to their region or nothing else.

It said such use of force cannot transmit power to the south without negotiation.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its Secretary-General, Murtala Aliyu, the Forum explains that the North is not against or opposed to the election of any Nigerian from any part of the country as President. It, however, noted that such should be done in line with the law and democratic principles.

“It has to be stated clearly and for the avoidance of any doubt that the North does not seek to dominate any part of the country but will not submit itself to be relegated to serfdom,” the Forum said.

“Those issuing ultimatums are to be pitied knowing that they know not what they are doing. They own no patent nor monopoly of the art or science of ultimatums. Enough of the blackmail.”

ACF also said that the north can no longer be blackmailed or intimidated by such threats, as those issuing such ultimatums do not have the monopoly of intimidation, vowing that the north will not submit itself to be relegated to serfdom.

According to the ACF, despite the north ruling only for ten out of the 22 years of democracy in the country’s fourth republic, some southern politicians are still blackmailing the region with dare warnings against the election of any northerner as president.

