2023 Elections: Political Parties Have One Month To Conduct Primaries, Says INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reminded political parties that they have one month to conduct their primaries and present candidates for the 2023 general elections.

INEC’s reminder came in a statement issued on Thursday by its National Commissioner & Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.

According to the electoral body, political parties are expected to follow the timetable and schedule of activities as released by the commission ahead of the polls. It explained that parties are “to conduct their primaries for the nomination of candidates from 4th April to 3rd June 2022”.

“Given the importance of the exercise to the emergence of candidates for the various elective positions for the 2023 General Election, it is imperative to remind political parties that they have one month from today to conclude their primaries,” the commission said.

“The deadline remains Friday 3rd June 2022. While urging the parties to ensure rancor-free and transparent exercise, the Commission reiterates that the deadline is firm and fixed.”

It said all political parties have also served the notices indicating the dates for their conventions, congresses, and primaries for the purpose of nominating candidates for various elective offices as

“Some of the parties have already commenced the process for which the Commission has deployed staff to monitor the exercise as required by law,” the electoral body added.

INEC reiterated that the nominations for the presidential and National Assembly elections should be submitted to it between 10th to 17th June 2022 while that of the governorship and state Houses of Assembly are expected between 1st and 15th July 2022.

“The Commission will continue to work with political parties to ensure fidelity to the Constitution, the Electoral Act, and the timelines for all the activities contained in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election,” INEC said.