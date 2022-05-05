Advertisement

2023 Presidency: Support Groups Pick Up Nomination Form For Osinbajo

Channels Television  
Updated May 5, 2022
Senator Kabiru Gaya (L) on May 5, 2022 picked up forms in Abuja enabling Vice President Yemi Osinbajo contest for the APC presidential primaries.
Senator Kabiru Gaya (L) on May 5, 2022 picked up forms in Abuja enabling Vice President Yemi Osinbajo contest for the APC presidential primaries.

 

Nomination and expression of interest forms were on Thursday picked up for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja.

The forms will enable him contest in the All Progressives Congress’ presidential primaries.

It was obtained on behalf of the Vice President by Senator Kabiru Gaya.

READ ALSO: Jonathan No Longer The Best Candidate For President In 2023 – Atedo Peterside

Senator Gaya, who represents Kano-South in the Senate, is the Coordinator of Osinbajo Support Groups.

The forms cost N100 million.



More on Politics

2023: CSOs Present N50m Cheque To Zulum For Nomination Form

Amosun Officially Declares For President, Vows To Harness Nigeria’s Potentials

Jonathan No Longer The Best Candidate For President In 2023 – Atedo Peterside

2023: ‘Presidency Not An Inheritance’ – Fayemi Denies Betraying Tinubu 

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV