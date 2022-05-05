2023 Presidency: Support Groups Pick Up Nomination Form For Osinbajo

Nomination and expression of interest forms were on Thursday picked up for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja.

The forms will enable him contest in the All Progressives Congress’ presidential primaries.

It was obtained on behalf of the Vice President by Senator Kabiru Gaya.

Senator Gaya, who represents Kano-South in the Senate, is the Coordinator of Osinbajo Support Groups.

The forms cost N100 million.