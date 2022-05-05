Abiodun Gifts Brand New Cars To 38 Permanent Secretaries In Ogun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has branded new cars to 38 permanent secretaries appointed by the state government as well as those appointed by the immediate past administration.

Speaking on Thursday at the official presentation of the cars to the beneficiaries, Abiodun said the permanent secretaries deserved the gesture and more because they have contributed immensely to the successes of his administration and the gesture was to appreciate them for their dedication.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, asked them to continue to imbibe entrepreneurial skills that will make the agencies of government more viable.

READ ALSO: Court Sentences Ex-Perm Sec, Clement Illoh To 4-Year Jail Term

“We are on a long journey together. I urge you to deploy entrepreneurial sense in your duties so that the government can make more impact,” he said.

According to Abiodun, the state had great potential which his administration was set to unlock to further improve the fortunes of the state in order to make life more comfortable for the people.

This is even as he urged top government officials to continue to support and cooperate with his administration, saying any house divided against itself cannot stand.

It would be recalled that the governor had informed in his speech delivered on the 2022 May Day celebration that his administration has procured official cars for all the permanent secretaries – those appointed by this administration and those appointed by the immediate past administration and are still in service.

Speaking on behalf of the permanent secretaries, the Chairman Body of Permanent Secretaries, Mr Kola Fagbohun, expressed gratitude to the Dapo Abiodun-led administration “for yet another welfare package of brand-new officials cars at a period of great financial challenges at all tiers of government in our polity”.

Fagbohun pledged continued support to the government towards moving the state forward to an enviable reference point for more impactful governance.