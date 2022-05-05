Advertisement

Buhari Arrives In Ebonyi On Two-Day Visit, To Commission 16 Projects

Channels Television  
Updated May 5, 2022
President Buhari is on a two-day visit to Ebonyi State. Source: State House

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday arrived in Ebonyi State to commission some infrastructure projects.

The projects, up to 16, include a flyover and the King David University of Medical Sciences, all in Uburu, Ohaozara local government area.

President Buhari commended the Ebonyi State Government for executing what he describes as life-changing projects for economic transformation in the state.

The governor, David Umahi, said his government will continue to support the Federal Government’s agenda of economic diversification through state-of-the-art projects.



More on Local

Customs Intercepts Bags Of Poisonous Rice In Ogun

Court Fixes Friday For Judgment In Case Of Danish Man Accused Of Killing Wife, Daughter

Usifo Ataga: GT Bank Staff Testifies In Court In Case Against Chidinma Ojukwu

Abiodun Gifts Brand New Cars To 38 Permanent Secretaries In Ogun

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV