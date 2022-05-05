‘There Is No President Like You’, Umahi Praises Buhari

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, on Thursday praised President Muhammadu Buhari, saying there is no President in Nigeria’s history like him.

He heaped the praises on Buhari at a state banquet in honour of the President who is on a two-day working visit to the South-Eastern state.

“Let me underscore Your Excellency that there is no president like you. You are a man honestly with a generous heart,” he said.

“How could I as President give an opposition governor a N78 billion refund for a project he didn’t do in an election year? No other President has this kind of heart. You are a good man, sir and we deeply appreciate you.”

The governor dismissed claims that President Buhari was partial as he doled-out money to him based on his love for the state.

Umahi reiterated his administration’s efforts in completing the ongoing airport project by June 2022, requesting N10 billion from the President for the purchase of airport equipment.

According to him, the airport would be named after President Buhari with the project expected to be commissioned by August 2022 for the maiden flight to commence.

As Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum, Umahi commended the Commander-in-Chief for his efforts in developing the region.

He added, “I must also thank Your Excellency for all the approvals made for the construction of the Second Niger Bridge which is almost completed, and rehabilitation of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport. Honestly, our people are so much appreciative of your person, a man of his words.

“When the leaders were led by me to solicit for funds for that airport named after our illustrious son Akanu Ibiam, you said ‘I will do it’ and immediately, you released N10 billion for that project to be done.”