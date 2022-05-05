Umahi Made The Right Choice To Join APC – Buhari

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, made the right choice by defecting from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Umahi dumped PDP for APC on November 17, 2020, arguing that the South East region has suffered what he described as injustice in the PDP. He contested for the office of the governor in Ebonyi State in 2015, on the platform of the PDP and won.

And Buhari believes Umahi’s move is a courageous one. He spoke on Thursday during his two-day working visit to Ebonyi State.

“Ebonyi State Governor and his people made the right choice to join our progressive party, the All Progressives Congress,” he said at a banquet organised in his honour.

“I commend the governor for the courage to join the party at the centre and for all his contributions in moving our nation forward. I have noted the significant projects executed by Your Excellency in the last seven years.”

The President believes that the governor has done well for the people of Ebonyi State in the creation of key infrastructural facilities like road networks as well as investment opportunities.

On the Economic Performance Index, President Buhari stated that he has noticed how Governor Umahi has applied budgeting principles in turning around the fortunes of the state.

He, therefore, commended efforts made by the state government for emerging as the second overall best performance in Nigeria, as well as for scoring high in fiscal discipline, transparency, and accountability in the use of public resources.

“It shows you have little tolerance for corruption and waste of public funds. I have decided to accept the offer from your government to take over the University of Medical Sciences. The process is on hand and will be concluded soon,” Buhari added.

In his remarks, Governor Umahi appreciated the President for being a father and leader with a large heart. Specifically, he commended the Commander-in-Chief for his efforts in developing the region.

He said, “I must also thank Your Excellency for all the approvals made for the construction of the Second Niger Bridge which is almost completed, and rehabilitation of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport. Honestly, our people are so much appreciative of your person, a man of his words.

“When the leaders were led by me to solicit for funds for that airport named after our illustrious son Akanu Ibiam, you said ‘I will do it’ and immediately, you released N10 billion for that project to be done.”