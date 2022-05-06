2023: Tinubu Endorses Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat For Second Term

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has endorsed Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy Femi Hamzat for a second term.

Mr Tinubu held up both men’s hand after a Lagos APC stakeholders meeting held at the Adeyemi Bero in the Alausa area of the State.

There had been speculations that Mr Sanwo-Olu wasn’t guaranteed a second term ticket of the party.

But Mr Tinubu’s endorsement may have put paid to such rumours.

Mr Tinubu, who is also vying to fly the APC’s flags in the upcoming presidential elections is a former Lagos State Governor and popularly believed to be the state’s ultimate political godfather.