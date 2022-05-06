Mourinho Bursts Into Tears After Roma Reach First European Final For 31 years

Jose Mourinho was in an emotional state on Thursday night after leading Roma to their first European Final for 31 years.

Tammy Abraham was the difference on the night as his early goal was enough to end Leicester’s dream of reaching the Europa Conference League and secure them a decider in Tirana, Albania, against Feyenoord.

Mourinho didn’t hold back the tears as he revelled in Roma’s victory against former English champions.

‘Why did I shed a tear? Because I feel what they all feel, It’s a giant club without a trophy room for the social importance of this club,” a relieved Mourinho said.

‘I know what it means to these people and my emotion was for them. I’ve been lucky enough to be in more prestigious finals but this made me feel very special.

‘We have a sense of family. With age, you become less selfish and more of a father or even a grandfather to some of them, I’m very happy for all of them. Rome is a red and yellow city, we’ll see the joy over the coming days. I’ve made a small contribution to that.’

&nb

sp;

However, his counterpart, Breandan Rodger bemoaned his side’s loss admitting critical flaws in defending set-pieces against opponents.

“We’re clearly disappointed,” Rodgers told LFC TV in a post-match interview in Rome. “Obviously, it was a great atmosphere in a brilliant arena to play in, which was fantastic. In the first half, we weren’t so good with the ball I didn’t feel.

“The corner’s been an Achilles heel for us all season to be perfectly honest, so to concede the goal in that manner was hugely disappointing.

“Overall in the game, there weren’t too many big chances for either side. Each team had, I think, four shots on target. Unfortunately for us, the corner was the one that counted for them.”