Yerima Joins APC Presidential Race After Meeting With Buhari

Channels Television  
Updated May 6, 2022
Ahmed Yerima is a former Governor of Zamfara State.
Former Governor of Zamfara State, Ahmed Yerima, has joined the race for the All Progressives Congress’ presidential ticket.

Yerima disclosed his intention after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja.

He said the President gave him the nod to contest the ticket.

He further explained that he is acting within the provisions of the Nigerian constitution.

Yerima said if elected he would fight insecurity, poverty and ignorance.



