Bandits Attack Another Zamfara Community, Kill Seven Locals

No fewer than seven persons have been reportedly killed in Faru, a community in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

This comes barely two days after a deadly attack in another local government of the state which left at least 48 villagers dead.

During an interview with Channels Television, sources in Faru recounted how bandits invaded the community on Sunday afternoon.

The assailants who were heavily armed, an eyewitness said, stormed the community some minutes before 2pm and began to fire sporadic gunshots.

Another resident narrated that in the process, seven persons were killed while several others sustained various degrees of gunshot wounds.

However, police authorities in Zamfara have yet to react to the latest attack by bandits in the state.

Efforts to reach the command’s spokesperson, Muhammed Shehu, for comments were not successful at the time of this report.

Before Sunday’s incident, bandits had killed at least 48 persons in Sabon Gari Damri, Damri, and Kalahe communities – all in Bakura Local Government Area of the state.

The Sole Administrator of Bakura Local Government, Aminu Suleiman, who confirmed the attack to Channels Television said the bandits, in their large number and riding on motorcycles, launched an attack via Sabon Gari Damri village around 2pm on Friday.

He said the assailants had killed nine people before proceeding to Damri community where they killed four persons, including a police officer and an official of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The bandits, according to Suleiman, set ablaze a Hilux vehicle belonging to the police in Damri before they left for Kalahe – a village between Sabon Gari Damri and Damri – where they killed eight persons.

He added that the bandits killed some patients who were receiving treatment when they attacked a healthcare facility in Damri, and were forced to retreat to Sabon Gari Damri where they killed dozens of persons again, following a gunfight with security operatives.

In all, Suleiman confirmed that a total of 48 people were killed during Friday’s attacks.