UPDATED: Airline Operators Suspend Withdrawal Of Services Hours To Deadline

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has suspended its decision to withdraw its services across all airports in the country.

Barely a day before the association planned to effect the withdrawal, it explained that it was suspending the decision in the interest of the national economy and security considerations.

AON President, Abdulmunaf Sarina, announced the suspension on Sunday in a statement jointly signed by six members of the association.

They include Abdulmunaf – Managing Director of Azman Air; Shehu Wada – Executive Director of Max Air; and Obiora Okonkwo – Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines.

Others are Roy Ilegbodu – Chief Executive Officer of Arik Air; Abdullahi Mahmood – Chief Executive Officer of Aero Contractors; and Allen Onyema – Chairman of Air Peace.

Earlier, the Ministry of Aviation had assured Nigerians that members of AON were reviewing their decision to withdraw services on Monday, May 9.

It confirmed that Ibom Air, Green Africa Airlines, Arik Air, Dana Air, and others said they would carry on with their normal flight schedules.

Read the statement from the association below: