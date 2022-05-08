Advertisement
UPDATED: Airline Operators Suspend Withdrawal Of Services Hours To Deadline
The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has suspended its decision to withdraw its services across all airports in the country.
Barely a day before the association planned to effect the withdrawal, it explained that it was suspending the decision in the interest of the national economy and security considerations.
AON President, Abdulmunaf Sarina, announced the suspension on Sunday in a statement jointly signed by six members of the association.
They include Abdulmunaf – Managing Director of Azman Air; Shehu Wada – Executive Director of Max Air; and Obiora Okonkwo – Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines.
Others are Roy Ilegbodu – Chief Executive Officer of Arik Air; Abdullahi Mahmood – Chief Executive Officer of Aero Contractors; and Allen Onyema – Chairman of Air Peace.
Earlier, the Ministry of Aviation had assured Nigerians that members of AON were reviewing their decision to withdraw services on Monday, May 9.
It confirmed that Ibom Air, Green Africa Airlines, Arik Air, Dana Air, and others said they would carry on with their normal flight schedules.
Read the statement from the association below:
AON ACCEDES TO CALLS FROM GOVERNMENT, SUSPENDS ACTION IN GOOD FATE
The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) wishes to inform the general public that further to numerous calls from the highest echelons in government with promises to urgently intervene in the crises being faced by airlines due to the astronomic and continuously rising cost of JetA1, that the AON has acceded to requests to withdraw the action for the time being while we allow for a fresh round of dialogue with government in the hope of reaching an amicable solution.
We have also reached this decision with the highest consideration for our esteemed customers who have been faced with uncertainty over the last few days and to enable them to have access to travel to their various destinations for the time being during the period of discussions with relevant authorities.
In view of the above and in the interest of national economy and security considerations, AON hereby wishes to notify the general public that the earlier announced shutdown of operations on May 9, 2022, is hereby suspended in good fate pending the outcome of hopefully fruitful engagement with government.