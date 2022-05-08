What FG Is Doing To Ramp Up Nigeria’s Security Architecture – Osinbajo

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has restated the seriousness with which the Muhammadu Buhari administration is confronting the security challenges in the country.

He assured Nigerians that the results and outcomes of the keen efforts of the Federal Government were certainly underway.

Professor Osinbajo spoke over the weekend at the Presidential Villa when he received a delegation from the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) led by its President, Pastor Samuel Oladele, at his Aguda residence on Saturday evening.

“It’s a huge country and with the security challenges, we need to ramp up resources, men, and equipment,” he was quoted as saying in a statement on Sunday by his media aide, Laolu Akande.

“We need to ramp up the numbers, use of technology, get more military platforms and arms, and ammunition,” he stated, adding that all of these were in progress.

Explaining the situation further, the Vice President noted that at times, some of these things take some time.

For instance, he recalled that the Federal Government ordered and fully paid over $469 million for the Tucano fighter jets about four years ago, but only got delivered last year.

He, however, assured Nigerians that the government was already “getting a handle on it.”

“Now we are reconfiguring our security, local ammunition manufacturing is on the cards and a lot of work is going on. We pray we see some of the results soon.

“Our country has potential if we can keep having honest leadership. When I decided I will run for office, I thought, let’s even put our minds to it. I have seen it for seven years and I know it can be done”

Earlier in his remarks, Pastor Oladele extended greetings and appreciation to President Buhari for his leadership, saying he has always personally admired the President.

“I have been a great admirer of the President since he was Head of State and so we encourage him to do more for the peace and prosperity of our country. We believe that all will be well with the nation,” he said.