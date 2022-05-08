Wike Visits Katsina, Promises To End Banditry

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Rivers State Governor and a presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nyesom Wike has said that he will put an end to banditry if elected as President in the 2023 General Elections.

Wike stated this on Saturday when he visited Katsina State to woo the delegates to vote for him ahead of the PDP primary on May 28, 2022.

While meeting with stakeholders and residents of the state, the presidential aspirant questioned the security of lives and properties, soliciting support to put an end to insecurity.

“Do you have security in Katsina state? the only project they brought to you is bandits, you require somebody who will give you security in Katsina State, you require somebody who will bring projects to Katsina State, you require somebody who will appreciate the people of Katsina State.

“This election we are going into, we are going with somebody who has courage, somebody who can stand firm, somebody who can withstand the All Progressives Congress (APC) and win them in the election”, he said.

Asides from security, Governor Wike also pledged to produce real and quick improvements in the lives of Nigerians, by creating an enabling environment for economic activities to thrive.

The meeting with the party leaders and delegates is his second visit to the state in four days.