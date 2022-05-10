Moghalu Picks Up ADC Presidential Form

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, Professor Kingsley Moghalu on Tuesday picked up the presidential expression of interest and nomination form of the African Democratic Congress in Abuja.

“I purchased the form myself, opting against the usual fake purchases on behalf of aspirants by shadowy groups,” Moghalu said in a post on Twitter.

“I did so because Nigerians are worthy of this sacrifice.”

Speaking shortly after picking up the form, Moghalu promised to invest heavily in the education sector by allocating, to the sector, 20 percent of the nation’s budget.

According to him, investing in education can help curb the challenges of insecurity and youth unemployment in the country.

He vowed that the incessant strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities will be confined to history once he emerges as President.

He also added that the current inflation rate in the country will be tackled by his administration in order to create a conducive business environment.