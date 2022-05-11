Again, Explosion Rocks Taraba

An explosion has rocked the headquarters of Six Brigade Nigeria Army located in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

The incident took place late Tuesday night in the backyard of the building but no casualty was recorded.

The Army has so far barricaded the roads leading to and fro the axis of the Six Brigade Nigeria Army headquarters to forestall further attempts on their lives.

No statement has emanated from the Brigade commander as to what transpired.

‘Ungodly, Inhuman, Barbaric’

Tuesday’s explosion adds to the increasing cases of bombings in the northeastern state.

Late last month, there were two bombing incidents in a space of four days in Taraba State. One of them, which the terrorist group ISWAP took responsibility for, killed at least six persons.

Irked by the development, Governor Darius Ishaku ordered a stop and search operation across the state as part of efforts to firm up security.

“Governor Ishaku described the incident as ungodly, inhuman, barbaric, and a deliberate attempt by evil people to destabilize the state,” a statement signed by his spokesperson, Iliya Bekyu Akweh, said.

“He directed security agencies in the state to a network through proper investigation to fish out the terrorists whom he said are working relentlessly to destabilize the peace of the state

“The Governor further directed security agencies to immediately introduce operation stop and search across the state especially in the state capital to checkmate the nefarious activities of terrorists and their cohorts who have infiltrated the state recently.”

According to the governor, who lamented the loss of lives in the state, “his administration would not allow evil people and their sponsors including those harbouring them to destabilize the peace he had worked hard to restore in the state”.