Former President Goodluck Jonathan Appointed To ECAM Council

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has made history by becoming the first sub-Saharan African leader to be appointed to the International Advisory Board of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East, also known as the ECAM Council.

The ECAM Council is a non-profit organisation established with the purpose of promoting and developing relations between the countries of Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the North Africa region.

News of the appointment was announced in a statement on Wednesday by the special adviser to the former president, Ikechukwu Eze.

Also appointed to the advisory board were the former Prime Minister of Britain, Tony Blair, and former European Commission President, José Barroso, among others.

Read the full statement by Eze below: