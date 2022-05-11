Osinbajo, Tinubu, Others Submit Nomination Forms At APC Secretariat

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, have submitted their presidential nomination and expression of interest forms.

This comes as the ruling party extends the deadline for the submission of nomination and expression of interest forms by aspirants seeking various elective offices till Friday.

Professor Osinbajo and Tinubu – a former governor of Lagos State – were among other party faithful who submitted their forms on Wednesday at the APC Secretariat in Abuja ahead of the party’s primaries.

The Vice President was represented by the Senate Committee Chairman on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Senator Kabiru Gaya, who also led the team that picked his forms.

Tinubu, on the other hand, was represented by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal.

Meanwhile, three other presidential aspirants and three governorship aspirants have also submitted their forms at the party’s national office in the nation’s capital.

They are former Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole; and former vice-presidential candidate and popular pastor, Tunde Bakare.

While Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State is seeking re-election for a second term in office, the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and the Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar, are joining the race to be governors of Kebbi and Abia States respectively.