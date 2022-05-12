Alleged Blasphemy: Sultanate Council Condemns Killing Of Student In Sokoto

The Sultanate Council in Sokoto has condemned the killing of a female student at the Shehu Shagari College of Education.

According to the police, Deborah Samuel, a level-two student, was accused of making a social media post that blasphemed the holy prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The police said the students forcefully removed the victim from the security room where she was hidden by the school authorities, killed her and burnt the building.

Videos on social media show men stoning and flogging a motionless body draped in red attire.

Some footage also captured a raging fire as a man faced the camera, claiming that he killed and burnt her, and brandishing a matchbox.

“The Sultanate Council condemned the incident in its totality and has urged the security agencies to bring perpetrators of the unjustifiable incident to justice,” a statement signed by council secretary, Sa’idu Muhammadu Maccido, said.

“The Sultanate Council has urged all to remain calm and ensure peaceful co-existence among all people of the State and nation.”