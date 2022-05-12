Over 8,000 Suspected Traffickers Arrested,17,727 Victims Rescued Since 2003 – NAPTIP

The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on Thursday said over 8,000 suspected traffickers have been arrested since its inception in 2003.

This is even as the agency said it has succeeded in rescuing 17,727 victims of human trafficking, sheltering and rehabilitating them within the past 19 years.

NAPTIP Director-General, Fatima Waziri-Azi, disclosed this at the ministerial weekly briefing at the State House, saying only 511 convictions were recorded owing to a lack of cooperation from the victims.

READ ALSO: Female Student Killed, Burnt In Sokoto Over Alleged Blasphemy

For 2022, she noted that 394 victims have gone through shelters from January 2022 to date.

She also disclosed that the agency has sponsored 15 victims to universities across the country, three of such graduates are now officers of NAPTIP.

According to her, while there have been 9,814 cases reported so far since the inception of the agency, over 20,000 Nigerians are still being trafficked in Mail.