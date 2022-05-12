VIDEO: PDP Blasts FG, APC Over Insecurity, Demands Emefiele Resignation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government over the lingering security challenges in the country.

It also called for the “immediate resignation, arrest, and prosecution” of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, over his presidential ambition.

Following its 96th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Wednesday in Abuja, the party decried what it termed the worsening insecurity and continued killing of innocent Nigerians by terrorists.

The party’s NEC, in a communique read to journalists by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the criminals have been emboldened by the refusal of the government to confront the terrorists despite having knowledge of their locations and monitoring their phone conversations.

“NEC condemned the failure/refusal of the APC government to rescue our citizens still languishing in their abductors’ dens, including victims of last month’s terrorist attack on the Abuja/Kaduna train,” it said. “NEC urged the Federal Government to live up to its constitutional duty to secure life and property and ensure an unconditional release of all the abductees.

“NEC expressed dismay that our security command and control coordination structure has collapsed under President Muhammadu Buhari as Mr. President remains ‘absent’ having abdicated his duties as Commander-in-Chief and surrendering sovereignty over a substantial part of our country to terrorists.”

According to the main opposition party, the corruption and deliberate economic manipulations in the APC government have crippled the nation’s productive sector and resulted in the unbearable high cost of food items and other essential goods and services with consequential excruciating economic hardship to its citizens.

ASUU Strike, Emefiele’s Ambition

The PDP NEC also condemned the continuing closure of public universities due to the failure of the government to decisively address the lingering industrial action by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

It accused the APC of playing with the emotions, destiny, and future of the youths and asked the government to take action to address the issues raised by the lecturers.

The party faulted the continued stay of Mr Emefiele in office, saying he is a card-carry member of the ruling party.

“NEC restated the call by the party for the immediate resignation, arrest and prosecution of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, for alleged manipulations and financial impropriety in the CBN which contributed to the collapse of our national economy,” the PDP spokesman said.

“NEC vehemently rejected the continued stay of Mr Emefiele as CBN Governor after being confirmed as a card-carrying member of the APC. The CBN is the custodian and keeper of all INEC’s sensitive materials used in all elections.

“Having been confirmed as a member of the APC, Mr Emefiele, can no longer be trusted with INEC sensitive materials which are key to the guarantee of free, fair, and credible elections. NEC assures Nigerians that the PDP is resolute in taking a very firm legitimate series of action in the march to restore and protect the sanctity of our Central Bank and electoral process.”