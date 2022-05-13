British High Commissioner Condemns Killing Of Deborah Samuel, Calls For Justice

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has strongly condemned the killing of Deborah Samuel, a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education who was burnt by irate youths in Sokoto.

Deborah, a level-two female student, was accused of making a social media post that blasphemed the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), a crime for which a mob, mostly made up of fellow students, killed her. The horrendous event led to a great outcry, especially on social media outlets, with many Nigerians condemning the act and asking that law enforcement agents ensure that the perpetrators do not escape from the long arm of the law.

Joining many in their call for justice, the UK High Commissioner, urged the authorities to make sure legal actions are taken against those who killed Deborah.

“I condemn the murder of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto, and urge the police and relevant authorities to ensure the perpetrators of this horrific act are made to face justice in line with the law,” Ms Laing tweeted on Friday.

READ ALSO: Consider Students’ Plight And Call Off Strike, Buhari Appeals To ASUU

Her call comes a few hours after the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah, condemned the killing, and called for calm, saying it had nothing to do with religion.

“We condemn this incident in the strongest terms and call on the authorities to investigate this tragedy and ensure that all the culprits are brought to book. The only obligation that is owed her immediate family, her fellow students, and the school authorities is the assurance that those who are guilty of this inhuman act, no matter their motivation, are punished according to our extant laws of the land.

“This has nothing to do with religion. Christians have lived peacefully with their Muslim neighbours here in Sokoto over the years. This matter must be treated as a criminal act and the law must take its cause,” the venerated cleric advised.

Similarly, the Sultanate Council in Sokoto reprehended the killing, urging all to remain calm and ensure peaceful coexistence while the security agencies bring those who committed the unjustifiable incident to justice.