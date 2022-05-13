Court Grants Bail To Rivers PDP Guber Aspirant Arraigned For Cultism

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has granted bail to the governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Farah Dagogo, who is being prosecuted for allegedly sponsoring cultism.

Justice E. Obile granted Dagogo bail in fundamental rights action and ex parte application sought by his legal team on Thursday.

The Judge in the ruling ordered the state Commissioner for Police, Friday Eboka; Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal and Investigation Department; Deputy Superintendent of Police; the state’s Attorney General, and Chief Magistrate, Amadi Nna, to release Dagogo from police detention and restore his personal liberty.

The court also issued an order of interim injunction restraining the respondents, especially the police, the camp commandant of the Government House, DSP Efeturi Irikefe; the fourth respondent; the state Attorney General, and Chief Magistrate A. I. Amadi Nna from further instigating, threatening, harassing and invading the personal liberty of Dagogo.

The court equally restrained the respondent from further obstructing the PDP governorship aspirant or hindering him, detaining him in custody from additionally attending his screening in party primaries as well as other electoral processes.

Farah Dagogo, who is the lawmaker representing Degema-Bonny Federal Constituency of Rivers State in the House of Representatives, was arraigned before Justice A. I Amadi-Nna of a Magistrate Court on April 29.

This was after Governor Nyesom Wike declared him wanted for reportedly recruiting cultists to attack the PDP secretariat in the state during the screening of State and National Assembly aspirants.

The case was, however, adjourned to May 9 for the charge to be amended following arguments that a Magistrate Court cannot hear matters relating to cultism.

By May 9, Mr. Farah could not be produced in court on the grounds that he was being managed for some health challenges.

It is not clear if the federal lawmaker and governorship aspirant has been released from police custody.