Police Arrest Suspected Killers Of Missing Corps Member In Abuja

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have arrested three suspects in connection with criminal conspiracy and the gruesome murder of one Terungwa Stephenie, a 26-year-old corps member of City Homes Estate Lokogoma.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

She identified the suspects as Jenifer Tsembe – a 26-year-old female, Monday Simon (a.k.a Black) – a 36-year-old male, and Solomon Abu – a male of about 35 years old, all residents of Oguta Lake in the Maitama area of the nation’s capital.

Adeh explained that the arrest was made following the deployment of tactical and intelligence assets at the command’s disposal, attached to the Homicide Department of the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID).

She stated that the suspects voluntarily confirmed their involvement in the perpetration of the dastardly act.

“investigation is ongoing to unravel other ground-breaking facts, while effort has been doubled to apprehend the fleeing suspect(s),” said the command’s spokesperson. “The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Babaji Sunday psc, while applauding the gallantry and result yielding effort of the investigating team, enjoined the good people of the territory not to relent in cooperating with the police, especially as touching the rendition of prompt and actionable intelligence.”

According to the police commissioner, the command will not rest on its ores until unscrupulous elements are being fished off their hideouts and flushed out of the FCT as a whole.

In a bid to complement the crime-fighting effort of the police, he urged the residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence through these emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.

Sunday also asked them to contact the Police Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk via 09022222352.