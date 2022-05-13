Uzodimma, Buni Submit APC Presidential Forms For Senate President Lawan

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni on Friday submitted the presidential nomination and expression of interest forms of the Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade also submitted his presidential forms at the APC secretariat in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Don’t Take High Profile Defections To NNPP For Granted – Kalu Warns APC

A group called the National Stability Project purchased and presented the presidential forms to the Senate President on Monday, which he accepted.

The forms, which cost N100m, has also been purchased by several other top APC bigwigs, including Vice President Yemi Osibajo and former Lagos State Governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.