2023 Primaries: APC Inaugurates Screening Committees In Abuja

Ahead of its primary elections for the 2023 general elections later this month, the All Progressives Congress on Saturday inaugurated chairmen and secretaries of respective screening committees for its House of Representatives, Senate and Governorship aspirants.

The screening exercise was slated to hold at various designated centres in Abuja.

Aspirants for the House of Representatives will be screened at Zeus Paradise Hotel, Mabushi, while Senatorial and Governership aspirants are expected to converge at Fraser Suites, located in the Central Business District.

Some of the inaugurated committee members include Senators Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Lanre Tejuoso, Nurudeen Abatemi, Ifeanyi Ararume, Ayogu Eze, Abubakar Sodangi and Joy Emordi.

Other members are Sam Jaja, Nsima Ekere and Musa Ibeto.