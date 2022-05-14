Aisha Buhari Tells APC Not To Use Free Forms To Relegate Women In 2023

The Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari has asked the All Progressives Congress not to grant free nomination forms as a strategy to relegate or sideline aspiring women from attaining higher elective positions.

Aisha made the comment on Saturday at a summit for over 700 APC female aspirants at the State House conference centre in Abuja.

Women interested in the ticket of the APC for elective positions are expected to only pay for the expression of interest form while the nomination form is free.

READ ALSO: APC Inaugurates Screening Committees In Abuja

Addressing the aspirants, Mrs Aisha acknowledged their courage vying for various elective positions across the country.

She affirmed her support to all of them.

She said it was important for women to rally round all the contestants and confront any marginalization in the political space.

Mrs Buhari also urged the aspirants to eschew violence, jealousy and hatred, which according to her is critical to excelling.