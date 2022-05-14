Catholic Masses In Sokoto Suspended Until Curfew Is Lifted – Kukah

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah, on Saturday said all Masses in Sokoto metropolis have been suspended until the curfew imposed by the State Government is lifted.

The 24-hour curfew was imposed after protests rocked parts of Sokoto city over the detention of two persons linked to the gruesome killing of Deborah Samuel.

In a statement sent to Channels Television, Kukah called for calm and commended Governor Aminu Tambuwal for acting promptly by declaring the curfew.

READ ALSO: Bishop Kukah Says He Is Safe, House Not Burnt As Curfew Commences

During the protest, groups of youths led by some adults in the background, attacked the Holy Family Catholic Cathedral, destroying Church glass windows, those of the Bishop Lawton Secretariat and vandalized a community bus parked within the premises, Kukah said.

“They were promptly dispersed by a team of Mobile Policemen before they could do further damage,” the statement added.

“The hoodlums also attacked the Bakhita Centre located along Aliyu Jodi road and burnt down a bus within the premises.”

Kukah commended the security forces for promptly rising to the occasion to prevent further damage at our facilities, adding that no life was lost.

The Bishop appealed to Christians to remain law abiding and pray for the return of normalcy.