Deborah Samuel: El-Rufai Bans Religious Protests In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has banned all forms of protests related to religious activities across the state.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement that the ban, which is with immediate effect, was done in consultation with the State Security Council.

He explained that the prohibition of all forms of religious protests becomes imperative in view of moves by some unpatriotic elements to organize series of for-and-against protests related to a recent security development in another northern state.

READ ALSO: Tambuwal Declares 24-Hour Curfew In Sokoto Metropolis

Protests rocked Sokoto city on Saturday over the detention of two persons linked to the gruesome killing of Deborah Samuel.

Deborah, a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, was lynched and burnt by a mob on Thursday over allegations of blasphemy.

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing.

‘Remain calm’

According to Aruwan’s Saturday statement, Governor Nasir El-Rufai who has been briefed of the development, has charged security agencies to ensure strict enforcement of the ban on religious protests.

The Governor also charged religious leaders, community leaders and traditional rulers throughout the State to complement the efforts of government and security agencies towards the maintenance of peace and stability.

“Security agencies have thus resolved that any attempt by individuals or groups to disrupt the peace and stability of the State, by way of religious protests, will not be condoned. Such protests will be promptly halted, and conveners prosecuted,” the statement said.

“Citizens are implored to remain calm as they go about their lawful pursuits, and to immediately report any such activity or security concern to the Kaduna State Security Operations Room, on 09034000060 and 08170189999”.