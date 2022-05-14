JAMB Releases Result Of 2022 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has released the results of the 2022 edition of its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The UTME is the entrance examination for most higher institutions in the country.

Spokesperson Fabian Benjamin, in a statement, said candidates should send UTMERESULT to 55019 using the same phone number used to register for the examination.

“This is the only process of checking the 2022 UTME results for now as the Board has not uploaded it on its website for obvious reasons,” the statement said.

“In addition, candidates are forewarned that they would, as usual, receive all kinds of messages from desperate fraudsters on how to check their results different from the aforementioned one.

“Hence, the Board urge all candidates to ignore all such messages on how to check their 2022 UTME results as they are all products of deceit aimed at misleading them.

“The Board, in line with its desire to adhere to the ease of doing business protocol of the government, has emplaced this user-friendly and simplified process of checking UTME results.

“Furthermore, this simplified process would also serve to preclude the unconscionable exploitation of candidates by shylock business centres and cybercafes which often take advantage of hapless candidates.”