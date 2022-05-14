Malami Withdraws From Kebbi Governorship Race, Cites Patriotism For Decision

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami on Saturday said he has withdrawn from the Kebbi Governorship race.

According to a statement signed by his spokesperson, Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Malami cited “altruism and patriotism” as reasons for his decision.

His withdrawal comes after President Muhammadu Buhari asked members of his cabinet with political ambitions to resign.

Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, had also abandoned his presidential ambitions to avoid resignation.

“Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has not resigned,” Gwandu’s Saturday statement said. “He withdrew his ambition to contest for the 2023 Kebbi State Gubernatorial Elections.

“Malami has the right to choose to voluntarily shelve his gubernatorial ambition. It is a matter of personal conviction and individual right which didn’t violate any law.

“Right thinking members of the society accord respect to individual’s right to freedom of choice in matters relating to this.

“As individual Nigerian citizens with inalienable fundamental rights, we are not aware of any legally justifiable and reasonable tenable obligations compelling the person of Abubakar Malami, SAN or as an Attorney General of the Federation to do otherwise.

“The decision is not only a demonstration of altruism and patriotism, but of contentment, self-control, placidity and decisiveness in problem-solving at a time shrouded with confusing and competing stimulus. It is a commendable posture worthy admiration coming from a paragon of virtue.”