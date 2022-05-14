‘Put Sentiments Aside,’ Osinbajo Asks Nigerians To Elect The Best In 2023

Nigerians must put sentiments aside and elect the best in choosing leaders into elective positions, especially in 2023.

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, stated this in his interactions with stakeholders and delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday in Akwa Ibom, the 16th state he has since visited in his nationwide consultations with party delegates.

Restating that his aspiration to become president is hinged on giving his best in service to the country, the VP said, “this coming election (2023), beginning with primaries, may be the most significant for our generation, and generations to come.”

“I am sure that God helping me, if I am given the opportunity to do the job, I will give my best. By God’s grace, I believe that this country will be better. Each and every one of us will know that difference.”

Professor Osinbajo added that he chose to offer himself in service to the country as president come 2023 because of his firm belief in, and dedication to Nigeria’s great future and destiny.

Calling on delegates and Nigerians alike to partner with him to make the country better, he added, “what I am offering as an individual is a commitment to developing this nation in the way that other nations of the world have been developed, the pace that other nations of the world have been developed.”

Prior to his meeting with the APC delegates, the Vice President had on arrival in Akwa Ibom received a warm welcome at the airport from the state governor, Emmanuel Udom.

Governor Udom was also accompanied by a former deputy governor of the state and former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Obong Nsima Ekere; Senator Ita Enang, among other senior state government officials and notable political leaders.

Professor Osinbajo also received a robust welcome from large crowds, with dancing and singing by the traditional troupe, while waves of excited support groups and residents lined the roadsides and curbs.

He acknowledged the cheers as his convoy drove into Uyo where he first paid a courtesy call on members of the state’s Traditional Council of Chiefs led by their President- General and Paramount Ruler of Nsit Ubium, His Eminence Nteyin Solomon Etuk.

The Vice President who formally informed the Council of his intention to run for president in 2023, thanked the Council for the warm reception and hospitality.

In his remarks, the royal father described Professor Osinbajo as a cherished one, who is cherished wherever he goes, adding that he is “a symbol of love, peace and unity of this country.”

“The Vice President is a cherished personality; he is cherished at home, cherished abroad, and cherished everywhere he goes. He is a good friend of the state. He’s also here with us,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by Osinbajo’s media aide, Laolu Akande.

“What I want to say, on behalf of the Akwa Ibom State Traditional Council, is that the Almighty God that knows the beginning also knows the end. He knew you before you were born. He will protect you, guide you right, and show you the way to go. When you become the president, please remember us.”