2023: Kwankwaso Will Take Nigeria To The ‘Promised Land’ – Buba Galadima

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, Buba Galadima, has backed ex-Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso for the presidency, saying he will take Nigeria to the promised land.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Galadima said the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) is the best suited for the post.

“We have done everything under the sun to make it (things in Nigeria) work, it didn’t work. Now we have somebody with the pedigree of performance, somebody with the foresight that can take us to the promised land. Why not him?

“If the Queen will colonise Nigeria again and allow me to go to Kaduna freely, let it be,” he said in reaction to why Nigerians should trust NNPP differently.

“There are only two political parties in Nigeria today: NNPP and the rest. It is the winning party,” he said.

“It is 22 years old but reinvented two months ago. We’ve seen [shivers] across the spines of all those that you fear because they know that our candidate will be the next president of Nigeria, God willing.

“Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is the only politician in Nigeria that has got the CV that nobody has among all the flock that is running across the country,” he added.