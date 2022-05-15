Advertisement

Kaduna Train Attack: Terrorists Release Kidnapped Pregnant Woman

Channels Television  
Updated May 15, 2022
Terrorists release a pregnant woman, Thamina Mahmood who was among those kidnapped in the Kaduna train attack.

 

 

A pregnant woman who was one of the abducted passengers in the Kaduna train attack of March 28, has been released by the terrorists.

A member of the Concerned Relatives of Abducted Persons, Sani Musa confirmed the development to Channels Television on Sunday.

The pregnant woman, Thamina Mahmood, was said to have been released in compassionate spirit on Saturday afternoon after she and 61 others had spent 45 days in captivity.

Shortly after her release, the freed lady was seen in a viral video, where she appealed to the Federal Government to negotiate with the terrorists.

According to her, the appeal has become necessary because of the uncertainty surrounding the plight of other kidnap victims who are still in the custody of the terrorists inside the forest.

READ ALSO: Catholic Masses In Sokoto Suspended Until Curfew Is Lifted – Kukah

She also said that the terrorists took care of them including feeding and their medical needs while in captivity, however, she noted that such treatment cannot be qualified with the comfort they would have enjoyed if they were in their various homes.

The release of the woman brings to two, the total number of the hostages that have been released so far by the terrorists, the first, being the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), Alwan Hassan who allegedly secured his freedom after paying a ransom of N100million.



More on Headlines

Deborah Samuel: Northern Governors Condemn Sokoto Killing, Appeal For Calm

Sokoto: Bishop Kukah Says He Is Safe, House Not Burnt As Curfew Commences

Deborah’s Killing: Tambuwal Declares 24-Hour Curfew In Sokoto Metropolis

Deborah Samuel: El-Rufai Bans Religious Protests In Kaduna

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV